Transcript for Police chief issues apology to men arrested at Starbucks

I'm here to discuss the unfortunate incident. And has been in the news about this Greek city. In incidents. That I fully acknowledged. That please significant role in making it worse. For starters. Pewter city officers acted within the scope of the law not they didn't he didn't do anything wrong words very. While it is no excuse. My lack of awareness of the Starbucks business model plea role in my message. While this is apparently well known fact with Starbucks customers not everyone is aware. That people spend long hours in storm books and aren't necessarily expected to make a purchase. At multiple discussions over the last few days. And it is C. For instance it well known fact they watts for his belief that everyone knows that about Starbucks I'm here to tell you that I did not. And it is also reasonable to believe that the officers didn't know it either. As I've spoken to a number of people who are not Starbucks customers who are not aware I was under the belief that people who went here. And they spent hours and hours but that the expectation was that they want something first I was not on where I was not aware of that and so that is on me. I can appreciate who I do the Starbucks policy. And how well known it is too many. Like these two men were Cole. When they were asked leap. For this reason. Me. I apologize. You've already completed a new policy that guys are officers on how to deal with similar situations. Previously we do not have such a policy because it is nearly impossible. To have a policy for every criminal or any other violation. We have a policy now. And I'm not go into it at this point in time will be pushing that out at a later date.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.