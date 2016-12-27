Transcript for Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Mall Disturbances

Some concerns from coast to coast as violence erupted at shopping malls packed with post holiday shoppers while scenes like this one in Fort Worth, Texas repeated. In at least fifteen malls. Here at least in this situation sixty officers were needed to break up the fighting between at least 100 teenagers of violence now being linked. Social media. Overnight moral may have they had rifles in the mall and they had but times. To get people out of the ball. Steer shoppers sent scrambling. Disturbances at more than a dozen malls causing panic from Colorado to Ohio North Carolina to New York. The beach would place mall near Cleveland put on lockdown after a group of teens caused a disturbance police using pepper spray to break up the crowd. The fight that led to dozens of shoppers rushing to the exit in suburban Chicago several fights broke out among large groups of teenagers at the fox valley mall. Police officers attempted to break things up folks almost all ten people were injured in the chaos at a mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey. A fight in the food court here led to false reports of the shooting. And this morning police in several states confirming these incidents were organized on social media the crowd began to circle are officers. As officers had to call for help in a rural Colorado social media post told people there would be a fight at the mall. It's not yet clear who might have been behind the post but expect beefed up security today at malls near you. And it had was two point ad there're several arrests were made overnight mostly young people accused of disorderly conduct but no serious injuries.

