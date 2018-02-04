Police investigating video showing officers punching man

Authorities said the footage doesn't show the suspect fleeing and resisting arrest.
0:28 | 04/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Police investigating video showing officers punching man
Police in Fort Worth investigating a video of a violent arrest that's gone viral. Officers responding to reports of an intoxicated man. Cell phone video capturing part of that confrontation officers you can see them punching the suspect forced curry repeatedly as he yelled for them to stop. Police said in a statement the video feels to show several minutes where Corey fled police and resisted attempts to handcuff them. Attorneys for Currie calling the arrest quote heavy handed suggesting it may have been racially motivated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

