Transcript for Police land helicopter, chase down suspect after being flashed with laser

These two pilots with the Pasco sheriff's office were flying above a barricaded suspect call last night. When nearby this happens that the man on the ground in port Richey shining a red laser at them. Blunders temporarily for a couple seconds on extremely painful Iowa seeking to you saw a couple more flashes from the laser. In the video pilots say they counted ten laser flashes in all and from the sky they were able to locate the guy doing it. Can even see him go into the mailbox at one point. With no deputies on the ground available they made the decision to go get him landing the chopper a parking lot deputy Steven Bowman walked about a quarter mile. Down rye and fluke it is home and arrested him on a felony charge. He said that it was for fun. And he said day here realize that a laser can travel. A long distance even though rolling about 800 healing from. It's not just the lasers at pilots say they've been dodging plenty of drones lately too. They're all dangers they don't need when they're trying to help the deputies on the ground. At night. Alone and making turn. Some in his struck by a laser couple seconds he thinks daily of all couple hundred feet must close its underground status extremely dangerous equipment. Deputies say fluke denied it was him until they showed in the video. They say he's been arrested twelve times before in Pasco but never on a charge like this in Pasco County air wax their ABC action news.

