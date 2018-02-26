Transcript for Police nab drunken man for riding horse on highway

A California man is facing charges after taking an unusual pony ride. On his birthday yet police say they picked up Lewis Phares well he was on horseback and galloping along the 91 freeway in Long Beach. News flash he was also drunk I'm sure that's a big surprise. He was booked for writing a horse under the influence offense in the books this that is they have the right so that's a different matter debate just check back yet. It was a released. Perez's mother again not again she said this known. They are better ways to celebrate your birthday. A California highway patrols and other treats saying no you may not ride your horse on the freeway and certainly not while intoxicated. Well he issue isn't Cologne where that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.