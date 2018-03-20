Transcript for Police officer charged with murder in killing of Australian woman in Minnesota

Today I announce it to him but county attorney's office. It's file charges of third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Gets Minneapolis police officer Mohamed nor. In the shooting death of Justine Damon Bruce check. I want to extend. My deepest sympathies. As I have personally to the members of the Damon and restrict families. To lose a family member to violence. Is always a wrenching. And painful. But to lose it when she was acting as a concerned in caring citizen. At the hands of a person she called for help. His inexplicable. Time that officer nor fired the fatal shot there is no evidence. That officer new were encountered a threat. Appreciated a threat. Investigated a threat or confirmed a threat. The justified. His decision to use deadly force. Instead. Officer knew or recklessly in intentionally fires and gone from the passenger's seat in disregard for human life. Nor was sitting. Where he was less able to an officer parity to see and hear the events on the other side of the squad car. Such actions violate the criminal law.

