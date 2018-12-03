Transcript for Police name person of interest in college student's homicide

An international manhunt underway for the ex boyfriend of a 22 year old Binghamton University student who was found dead in upstate New York police found Haley Anderson. Who's from west bury dead inside an off campus home on Friday. Police are calling her death a homicide now they want to question her ex boyfriend who once lived with her he is being called a person of interest at this time however investigators say. He fled the country before police found Anderson's body. Anderson's friends are at a loss over her death. He's just such a bubbly person. Open up to anyone assisted Matty is just a couple years younger than her she's. The sophomore Hofstra. On who. Soccer scholarship and I know she's just devastated. Friends say when Haley would come home from school break should work at a Long Island ice cream shop her family asking for privacy during this extremely difficult time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.