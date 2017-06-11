Police rescue man from fiery car

More
Dashcam footage shows police officers rescuing a 66-year-old man from a car engulfed in flames.
0:47 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police rescue man from fiery car
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50972290,"title":"Police rescue man from fiery car","duration":"0:47","description":"Dashcam footage shows police officers rescuing a 66-year-old man from a car engulfed in flames.","url":"/US/video/police-rescue-man-fiery-car-50972290","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.