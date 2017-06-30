Transcript for Police responding to reports of active shooter at New York hospital

We continue to follow breaking news out of the bronze for getting word of shots being fired inside Bronx Lebanon hospital now we have gotten no word yet of any injuries at this time. The hospital Okur Acadia a grand concourse in east a 173. Street. We have a picture that just come in from us to show the scene right now in you can see there's a police response right now as well as we're sitting our own crews are trying determine what we can find out at this point. Lot of questions at this point they're the circumstances surrounding the shooting a question. And number of injuries if there are Ani a number of questions that we've just so cannot answer this is the largest not for proper health care system serving south and central Bronx. Got the word moments ago. I'm now I'm just getting told the two people have been shot their condition unknown at this point. But we're being confirming that Amare Simon desk right now but there are two people have been shot in an incident at Bronx Lebanon hospital this just occurring moments ago. You can see from this picture the police are already on the scene responding quickly. No word again on any injuries we have crews on the way we continue to update this. On our website at ABC seven and why obviously this is a major center health center with a lot of patients coming and going it has its own security. Against located at grand concourse east a 173. Street a large health care senator where. Obviously. Much attention is being paid to work in terms of their security that comes in and out of this facility. Again all we know at this points that shots had been fired and then at least two people injured. No word on their condition no word on who those people are yet. Or what they had to do with the shooting what they are patients were that they were doctors or they with a people involved in some kind of an incident. But as we set police are responding to the scene right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.