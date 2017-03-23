Police search for missing student in Alabama

Investigators searched motels in Decatur, after receiving tips, for Elizabeth Thomas.
0:49 | 03/23/17

Comments
It never occurred to me that they would be here so how shacks hotels in Decatur are on high alert after Decatur police stopped by last week. Deceived had come and analysts the Thomas had or were saying any of them. One motel manager wait thirty months old was that the police have looked at their surveillance video check their parking lot in their gas bullets they have an end here unfortunately I was that they ahead with a nationwide search for the to wait 311 to know if it was possible. Law enforcement have looked for fake names that come in to Tom Skype registered under there are no other names like possible false names or anything like that after the police department's visit hit that she made employees aware of the situation. Ended around until then the next morning for a little meaning suggesting case that if they do you see then you know definitely excellent eat or just call the police to let them know.

