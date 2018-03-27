Transcript for Police searching for soldier missing from Army base

Waiting. Wondering. And return a phone range. Misha. Sargent Carl Siemens grandfather talking about his grandson from his home near Rochester New York. The family heartbroken over the sudden disappearance of that's when he five year old paratrooper. Well we know they found the truck was his possessions and that. And that's our last communications that I know of time is telefono that was in the stand they'll police confirming fingers. Droplets found in this Wal-Mart parking lot off the left see street on yesterday. Family members saying it's unlike cancer disappear especially from pork Brack. The Siemens having a rich family history of service and the military proud to Wear this uniform. He just loved it would always looked forward to it pisses us. Listen to part we don't understand is or is he and then on we just did you know we say. His grandfather saying semen came home the week of Christmas they last spoke with him Thursday as he told family members he was gearing up to have to Louisiana with his unit. To train this week. But since receipt in the call my pin missing family now banding together hoping to hear from him soon. When he's done had his part from its country and our express my country for their help to find.

