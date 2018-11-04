Transcript for Police shoot knife-wielding suspect in mall

Shots fired inside the Baldwin hills Crenshaw mall customers running to safety a horrifying scene unfolding right in front of this man. Stepping through broken glass just inches away from of the leading suspect look closely next to his body a knife laying on the grounds. A government Columbia go to the back. Welcome back to the back former officer Tim Williams turning on FaceBook life moments after the shooting. Those are sitting just now. Man was holding a knife. I am just totally sucks I'm not leaving this place until it's safe but. I'm never seen nothing like that. He says the suspect used that long night but was lunching at officers are -- offices patiently. Telling the guy put it down put it down put it down but it now. And Jim just rent gesturing gesturing. And he will move towards McCain moved back and move toward and they still didn't sue but when he took off towards where other people are. That's when they have to see just a few feet away from the suspect was this woman too scared to be identified I thought wanted to work a sense of what right do what I do that just runners front. She took shelter inside a beauty supply store for one hour or it's really scary because like my life have been gone right then there. Officers don't have much information about the knife wielding suspects but they are confirming he died now shaken up customers are grappling with the gruesome image. Of seeing a man shot and killed inside a popular shopping mall.

