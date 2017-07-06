Police: Stolen backhoe used in 'extreme attempt' to rob ATM

More
Maryland police say the suspect who used a stolen backhoe in "extreme attempt" to rob an ATM came up empty-handed. "But he did cause about $10,000 worth of damage."
0:32 | 06/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police: Stolen backhoe used in 'extreme attempt' to rob ATM
A. It's. It's. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47902050,"title":"Police: Stolen backhoe used in 'extreme attempt' to rob ATM","duration":"0:32","description":"Maryland police say the suspect who used a stolen backhoe in \"extreme attempt\" to rob an ATM came up empty-handed. \"But he did cause about $10,000 worth of damage.\"","url":"/US/video/police-stolen-backhoe-extreme-attempt-rob-atm-47902050","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.