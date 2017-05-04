Police: Suspect gets pants stuck on fence

Police asked the man to jump the fence, but a portion of his pants got stuck.
0:23 | 04/05/17

Transcript for Police: Suspect gets pants stuck on fence
Here's a suspect in San Diego who was caught on the fence by the seat of his pants quite literally. One officer yanked him down causing his jeans to rip all the way to the ankle the suspect was wanted for throwing a rock at a man and causing a bloody injury. Even tried to run from the cops and as you can see got stuck he was finally arrested after they helped them good to know he was in Warsaw.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

