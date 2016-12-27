Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States

Social media may have contributed to a series of possibly related incidents in which groups of people, many of them teens, fought and created disturbances at shopping malls in at least nine states, according to authorities.
1:26 | 12/27/16

Shoppers scrambling for cover shocked and steer every aspect it. Does her writing and emblem from Jersey to Illinois kids hitting each topic is trampling each other's it was just add. Ohio committee get. North Carolina Colorado and Indiana so associates like everybody get back in in the -- down chaos and commotion inside more than a dozen malls move won't cellphone cameras. At police rushing in as panicked shoppers rushed to get out. Police now revealing a loud noise doing a food court fight in New Jersey was speaking food gun fight here. Can a feat. Fireworks igniting insiders Stuart started a brawl. And police in Aurora Colo want to say the flights beer were organized on social media. There was something that was going around on social media about. Fight that was going to take place here at the town federal Rorer which is what drew all of these people who were up to no good to our back. This morning police in other CDC Bea air investigation is continuing to see if social media. He's too booming. In all dozens were arrested across the country most for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest but thankfully. Scenery injuries. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

