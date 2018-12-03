Transcript for Police warn Austin residents of suspicious boxes after 3 package explosions

Just before 7 Monday morning air act. N I home an explosive package in Austin, Texas killed seventeen year old and injured a woman. Yeah people aren't orbit or police say the package was placed on the porch and not delivered from a mail service. It exploded after the package was taken inside the home in coping. In just hours later another explosive package left at a home critically injuring a 75 year old woman. Monday's explosions now being linked what happening just days ago when Marge sacking. We are looking at these. Incidents as being related based on similarities that we have seen in the initial evidence that we have on hand here today. The explosion on March 2 killing in any house police are now re classifying his death from suspicious to homicide. Saying the package lived there was also not connected to a specific here your herb vendor we are having innocent people getting hurt across this community. And it is important that we come together as a community. And solve this official's warning Austin residents if you receive a package or not expecting to call police. Officials say they do not know if the victims were targeted and they do not had any specific. Don your back is ABC news Los Angeles.

