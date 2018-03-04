Police say woman claims she was assaulted because she supports Trump

More
Police say a woman claimed she was assaulted on March 16, after a woman intervened in a conversation amongst strangers at a restaurant only a few blocks shy of the White House.
0:38 | 04/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police say woman claims she was assaulted because she supports Trump
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54213640,"title":"Police say woman claims she was assaulted because she supports Trump","duration":"0:38","description":"Police say a woman claimed she was assaulted on March 16, after a woman intervened in a conversation amongst strangers at a restaurant only a few blocks shy of the White House.","url":"/US/video/police-woman-claims-assaulted-supports-trump-54213640","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.