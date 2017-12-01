Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow

More
Portland's resident goat herd took time to navigate the city's historic snowfall; over a foot of snow pounded the city, with several more inches expected to fall.
1:05 | 01/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow
Yeah on an end and I. Eighty. A little does he.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44732384,"title":"Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow","duration":"1:05","description":"Portland's resident goat herd took time to navigate the city's historic snowfall; over a foot of snow pounded the city, with several more inches expected to fall.","url":"/US/video/portland-goat-herd-ventures-snow-44732384","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.