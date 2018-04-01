Powerball jackpot more than halfway to $1 billion

There was no overall winner in Wednesday night's drawing for a $460 million jackpot, so the top prize jumps to an estimated $550 million for Saturday.
0:17 | 01/04/18

Transcript for Powerball jackpot more than halfway to $1 billion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

