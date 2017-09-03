Powerful wind opens door, sweeps girl off her feet

More
Madison, 4, held onto the front door of her home as it opened due to a gust of wind.
0:34 | 03/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful wind opens door, sweeps girl off her feet
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46024382,"title":"Powerful wind opens door, sweeps girl off her feet","duration":"0:34","description":"Madison, 4, held onto the front door of her home as it opened due to a gust of wind.","url":"/US/video/powerful-wind-opens-door-sweeps-girl-off-feet-46024382","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.