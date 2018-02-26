'Power''s Naturi Naughton and creator Courtney Kemp discuss show's success and more More "Power" star Naturi Naughton and the show's creator Courtney Kemp talk with "The Chew" co-host chef Carla Hall about the show's success, politics in Hollywood, #MeToo movement and more. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 'Power''s Naturi Naughton and creator Courtney Kemp discuss show's success and more This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Black History Month: The basics A look back at how African American contributions to society came to honored each February. Now Playing: Black History Month: The basics

Now Playing: 'On Their Shoulders': 'Black-ish' star Marsai Martin honors 5 TV stars for Black History Month

Now Playing: Politics and pop culture commentator Mike Muse expects change in Hollywood

Now Playing: North Carolina man killed while streaming live on Facebook

Now Playing: Trump: 'I really believe I'd run in' Florida school during deadly shooting

Now Playing: Florida school officer defends himself against criticism

Now Playing: Rivers across US heartland at or above flood stage

Now Playing: Video shows US soldiers weeks before deadly Niger attack

Now Playing: Plane makes emergency landing after flames seen shooting out of engine

Now Playing: Authorities are searching for the person who fatally shot a man on Facebook Live

Now Playing: Florida hockey team places medals on memorials of 17 school massacre victims

Now Playing: 16 face charges in jail fight

Now Playing: Suspect caught on video hiding crack cocaine in the ceiling at police headquarters

Now Playing: 'Power''s Naturi Naughton and creator Courtney Kemp discuss show's success and more

Now Playing: Mesmerizing opal hair is the newest beauty trend on Instagram

Now Playing: Who is Scott Israel?

Now Playing: Meet Willie, a pooch with fabulous hair that's living her best life

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Oscar host 'still not clear' how envelope mishap happened

Now Playing: ICE arrests undocumented dad as he's gardening

Now Playing: Meghan McCain, Meredith Vieira to go to Vatican health conference to honor loved ones Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53374453,"title":"'Power''s Naturi Naughton and creator Courtney Kemp discuss show's success and more","duration":"55:45","description":"\"Power\" star Naturi Naughton and the show's creator Courtney Kemp talk with \"The Chew\" co-host chef Carla Hall about the show's success, politics in Hollywood, #MeToo movement and more.","url":"/US/video/powers-naturi-naughton-creator-courtney-kemp-discuss-shows-53374453","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}