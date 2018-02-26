'Power''s Naturi Naughton and creator Courtney Kemp discuss show's success and more

More
"Power" star Naturi Naughton and the show's creator Courtney Kemp talk with "The Chew" co-host chef Carla Hall about the show's success, politics in Hollywood, #MeToo movement and more.
55:45 | 02/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Power''s Naturi Naughton and creator Courtney Kemp discuss show's success and more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53374453,"title":"'Power''s Naturi Naughton and creator Courtney Kemp discuss show's success and more","duration":"55:45","description":"\"Power\" star Naturi Naughton and the show's creator Courtney Kemp talk with \"The Chew\" co-host chef Carla Hall about the show's success, politics in Hollywood, #MeToo movement and more.","url":"/US/video/powers-naturi-naughton-creator-courtney-kemp-discuss-shows-53374453","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.