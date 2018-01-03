Transcript for Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers score political victory over Delta

Obviously today Georgia made history by. Creating the lowest. Tax rates in the history of our in Georgia lieutenant governor Casey Cagle. Call the income tax cuts something that will benefit Georgia families. The law will double the standard deduction this year it will cut the income tax rate from 6% to five point 75% or 2019. With an option to cut it down to five point 5% in 220 so we're excited about. That you future and then he road ahead for our great state but the bill did not come without a political price. Cagle the senate stripped out a sales tax break on jet fuel that could have saved Atlanta based delta forty million dollars after the airline stopped giving discounts to in RA members. Critics worry then sent the wrong message to corporations like Amazon looking to move to Georgia. Senate Democrats also worried that the tax cuts are coming too soon after the federal tax breaks state senator Steve Henson says no one knows for sure what will happen to those breaks over the long haul. And what could have been 85 billion dollar windfall for Georgia he says it could wind up hurting state coffers and honestly I can't vote for. Because. It doesn't really go do what we need to be doing in Georgia but Cagle is confident that the tax cuts will work. I'm very confident. That those numbers are gonna come in and that we're gonna be we'll roll this tax rate back even bother.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.