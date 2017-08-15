Transcript for Protester who helped topple Durham statue speaks out

To teen times and says she's taking responsibility. For doing this. Climbing on this latter putting and we'll around this confederate statue outside the old Durham county courthouse and hoping Terrence dean home. I was thing about. All of the people like carried Whitney. Basically my ancestors were coming Whitney. While some see it as the into listen. She sees dead this symbol of black and impress people taking their power. And vandalism is not a strong enough word it's. I just started that's going right and that's what we plan to do with white supremacy in the system that keeps its vote on her neck vandalism is not enough. Tom is a member of the group granted workers world party one of the group said organized yesterday's demonstration. Marchers took to the streets of the bull city to stand in silent dear me with the victims of the Charlottesville car ramming attack. But tension escalated leading to hits protesters Kiki and speeding on the bronze monument are. Thompson won't comment on the others and fault but is defending her action. She has a clue for the girls tennis hero from today at investigators are working to identify those responsible. All we're actually calling for the sheriff in the county commission at a drum home charges. There's a right side in the wrong side and I'm Raskind the county commission and its nurses than on the right side and not stand on the white those cited white supremacy.

