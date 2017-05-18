Protesters block Tulsa intersection after cop acquitted in shooting of unarmed black man

Protesters in downtown Tulsa block an intersection after Oklahoma police officer Betty Jo Shelby acquitted of first-degree manslaughter in 2016 shooting of Terence Crutcher.
0:36 | 05/18/17

