Protesters march in Washington, DC as part of International Women's Day

Demonstrators marched from Freedom Plaza to the White House on Wednesday protesting against President Trump's policies on abortion and advocating for more gender equality.
1:02 | 03/08/17

Comments
Okay. Maker not from Washington DC from Indiana. A lot of it hasn't unity visit women coming together pizza and powering need savage on the senate where pregnant. And that we deserve to be very. We all live. But everybody yeah. But today apparently. We all have others we have sisters yeah. You know everything doesn't. And saying we're trying to do you know away rights of women purity dying right Steve meant as well as a woman. An anthem amendment doesn't like what's going on in our country in our world I just wanted to be out here in support women because I think that's. That could change is gonna come. When you.

{"id":46001215,"title":"Protesters march in Washington, DC as part of International Women's Day","duration":"1:02","description":"Demonstrators marched from Freedom Plaza to the White House on Wednesday protesting against President Trump's policies on abortion and advocating for more gender equality. ","url":"/US/video/protesters-march-washington-dc-part-international-womens-day-46001215","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
