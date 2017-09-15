-
Now Playing: Protesters asks for answers in Chicago teen found dead in freezer
-
Now Playing: Spicer on inauguration crowd briefing: 'I don't think it was probably the best start'
-
Now Playing: Baseball fans denounce racism with banner at game
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Maryland teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested
-
Now Playing: Surveying Irma damage in hard-hit Florida Keys
-
Now Playing: 'Career Canines': Avalanche search and rescue dogs ready to find buried victims
-
Now Playing: Friend of nursing home victim: 'What a price to pay'
-
Now Playing: Officers raise American flag knocked over by Irma
-
Now Playing: Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner's sexting a 'deep sickness,' he says in bid for leniency
-
Now Playing: Amid DACA dealings, Trump visits Florida to survey Irma damage
-
Now Playing: At least 31 dead from Irma's wrath, more than 2M without power
-
Now Playing: Trump to Fla. residents: 'We're there for you 100%'
-
Now Playing: Iconic ‘Charging Bull’ statue on Wall Street vandalized with blue paint
-
Now Playing: Shark feeding frenzy captured by drone
-
Now Playing: NYPD releases video of fatal shooting of knife-wielding man with history of mental illness
-
Now Playing: Columbus, Ohio, police officer relieved of duty after threatening to choke suspect
-
Now Playing: Mother of 3 hit by falling tree in Central Park plans $200M lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Irma devastates Islamorada, Florida
-
Now Playing: 5 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma bro' issues apology letter for alleged threat against Hillary Clinton