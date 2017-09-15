Protesters rally against conservative speaker at UC Berkeley

A large demonstration took over the campus of the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday night once again to protest a planned speech by a controversial conservative.
09/15/17

Comments
Video Transcript
And crowds have gathered on UC Berkeley's campus during an event featuring former bright Bart editor Ben Shapiro. Much of the campus was on lockdown including closing off the famed plaza where the nation's free speech movement started in the 1960s. For political demonstrations turned violent in person so far this year overnight police have reported only fewer arrests.

