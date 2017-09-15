Transcript for Protesters rally against conservative speaker at UC Berkeley

And crowds have gathered on UC Berkeley's campus during an event featuring former bright Bart editor Ben Shapiro. Much of the campus was on lockdown including closing off the famed plaza where the nation's free speech movement started in the 1960s. For political demonstrations turned violent in person so far this year overnight police have reported only fewer arrests.

