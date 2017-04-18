Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told police he got 'madder and madder' and 'strangled her'

Karina Vetrano "didn't do anything," the suspect, 20-year-old Chanel Lewis, told police.
Transcript for Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told police he got 'madder and madder' and 'strangled her'
From a man accused of killing job of Corina but Tron out in a queens court at this hour prosecutors began. By reading statements from the suspect Chanel Louis prosecutors saying the statements made to police about the trials murder last August. And today as the Thomas family members heard the details they became emotional. A grand jury indicted Lewis on murder and sex abuse charges Lewis faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

