Queens jogger murder suspect now charged with sexual abuse

More
Karina Vetrano was fatally strangled on Aug. 2, 2016, while jogging alone.
3:00 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Queens jogger murder suspect now charged with sexual abuse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46604922,"title":"Queens jogger murder suspect now charged with sexual abuse","duration":"3:00","description":"Karina Vetrano was fatally strangled on Aug. 2, 2016, while jogging alone.","url":"/US/video/queens-jogger-murder-suspect-now-charged-sexual-abuse-46604922","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.