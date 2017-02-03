Transcript for What to do if you're questioned by immigration police

Well a lot of our conversations. Lots Kapler country. Or dockers were by citizens who have real concerns of big part of our conversation. Is this reach that audience questioned by ice what advice do you give to dock recipients and other undocumented immigrants to do or sent. Well if you're here in the United States you have basic constitutional rights that we should never forget that we -- assessed like any. And the American you know date US constitution specifically the Fourth Amendment the right to remain silent indirect against a reasonable searches he says. This you know there's no in that amendment in ever suspicious for US citizens so that's important arm but most importantly we need to remind people. To just stick while you have the right to remain silent. Just give your name and say I wanna speak to an attorney and so that is so that is exactly what we're encouraging people to do that. Do not immigration has to Mitt do its job to ensure that they are. Either initiate a deportation proceedings but you have very fundamental right. And do not sign anything. Immediately call your turn to a meeting Cole we love want to make sure that they can fight you deportation especially if you have a defense.

