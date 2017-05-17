Race error tacks on extra half-mile for marathon runners

Some runners at the Shipyard Maine Coast Marathon in Biddeford and Kennebunk on Sunday ran an extra half-mile after a race guide stationed nearly 12 miles into the race errantly sent runners to a right turn down a dead end street.
I was hoping to qualify for the Boston Marathon. Pretty much right away when I got to the bottom of the hill and thought that there wasn't at home are of course of national. I said wait a second what's going on. We have that a turnaround and to add an extra half violin. But that extra half mile I would've qualified by enough to actually get it. That was. Right before mile twenty and this took place right one mile twelve. In this case that since it was not AM march spot for them to turn around we don't know where each person turned around and so I don't think BAA would accept. We sent him. I just don't want anyone else have to go. Through this.

