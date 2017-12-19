Transcript for Racist post on lieutenant's wife's account believed to come from hacker

Not when that no one discriminate rank on FaceBook and hostile to meet. Not infuriate it doesn't begin to describe referred brides and her frustrations. Of Reading people polls but the same FaceBook account again that wasn't called for rights grandson was arrested years ago for unlawfully carrying a gun at resisting an officer. The story hit FaceBook were linked to the first soap to list the wife of the county deputy said the team wasn't worth the paper the story was written on it. She theater acting as a problem for questioning whether the comet was racially motivated is one thing but this video from Sunday sparked a broker Brett know what questions was touched. Using the N word going on to cities send them back to Africa post contained racially inappropriate. And hateful remarks Lee County deputies condemned the link which put followed suit with the Q lists his claim Monday morning that her since deleted the account was hacked. Lee county sheriff's office immediately looked into the matter and that appears at that post was a result of a hacked FaceBook account at the Q was home for. No answer as the Bryant's I just think that the shifa. She's not buying it despite what deputies say there is no reason. To believe any member or even the wife of an agency member had any involvement acting missiles wolf and for sources and that Albright can need to go back to Africa Cologne wishing in the county Levi's built Eee PC seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.