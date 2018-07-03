Transcript for Self-radicalized terrorists keep TSA administrator 'up at night'

Here are starting to talk about the threat changing significantly. Not that you're not still interested in terrorist groups. But what I reviews saying is. There's a shift. To the homegrown terrorists like and we see that over the last several years this truth people licking gets self radicalized by looking information. And then you are having access to materials and supplies just that are commercially available here. Attack on the system. What keeps you up at night. Two things keep me up at night when is the the safety of mine men and women in TSA that are. Stationed throughout the United States are stationed around the globe so I get concerned that there are always safe in doing a very difficult job and we asked them to. And into the concerns me is that self radicalized individual the person that we don't have. Information on necessarily that those present a threat to our transportation systems and swung revoke that in and we try to get news and placed it. You can get a him.

