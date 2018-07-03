-
Now Playing: TSA CT scanners not 'ready yet,' TSA administrator says
-
Now Playing: Mayor says he wishes driver in fatal crash was under arrest
-
Now Playing: Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts in Florida school shooting
-
Now Playing: Treacherous conditions expected this evening as nor'easter pummels Northeast
-
Now Playing: What is thundersnow?
-
Now Playing: Self-radicalized terrorists keep TSA administrator 'up at night'
-
Now Playing: Gun shop owner says he turned away Florida shooting suspect from buying AR-15
-
Now Playing: F-35B stealth fighters make historic landing on the USS Wasp
-
Now Playing: Alligator takes a stroll through outdoor shopping mall
-
Now Playing: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot makes major donations to charities
-
Now Playing: West Virginia teachers, students return to classroom after teacher strike
-
Now Playing: Utah student allegedly brought bomb to school in his backpack, tried to detonate it
-
Now Playing: Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
-
Now Playing: 1 cop killed, 2 others shot in Missouri; suspect dead
-
Now Playing: Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver's family launches charity initiative
-
Now Playing: Adult film star sues Trump over non-disclosure agreement
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter causes flight delays, cancellations
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter causes dangerous commute for millions
-
Now Playing: High winds, threat of coastal flooding in New England
-
Now Playing: East Coast braces for 2nd nor'easter in a week