Rage rooms are the latest trend in stress relief

For anyone feeling a bit stressed or like they have a case of the winter blues, now there's a new way to vent frustration.
2:24 | 01/23/18

The sweet sweet now. While ice. A pretty. Good and OK well not since expressed. And don't bring going and bring it. I thought well that's perfect people thing we're having. For a full day of and by the time it left they will. Half an hour and you reports. The rule and their as if we'll break every. If you don't you can only accomplish. Most. Often the fold. Like. I'm thinking about the ego. The rule of mind. If you didn't leave all your raids on the floor. Opens up virtually to. I mean I'm better reality for the wheel of a rape room at felt when you know you do. Right. We have to have something more than just. But quickly. So we have created nerve and dodge ball. Healthy sense. Going to be I don't. And see for yourself. Have sorry Amy kind a but she would better prevent us. Now it. Everyone cleaner game in the ring and maybe biased but. It was a pretty clear winner here. No one of come out. Being a thought that they didn't get what they were and yet they do come out. And that's what healthy expression.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

