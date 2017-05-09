Transcript for Rainstorms are a 'mixed blessing' for California firefighters

Might grow breasts that included an eighty mile per hour wind gusts calls tails in Southern California beach umbrellas were sent flying in Santa Barbara. The storms and trees and power lines and flooded streets. No injuries. Reports that what weather is helping crews get a handle on the largest wildfire in the history of Los Angeles. The lots in a fire has burned more than 7000. Acres and destroyed at least four homes. Fire officials say there's no active fire left but they do warn that high winds could started up again. Over Montana mandatory evacuation notices have been issued for at least seventy Holmes families in the city of planes are being threatened by sheep gap fire. The wildfire has doubled in size since Saturday to nearly 101000 acres at least twenty wild fires affecting more than a half a million acres are burning. Throughout the state.

