Rainstorms are a 'mixed blessing' for California firefighters

More
Some residents in southern California are returning to their homes.
0:53 | 09/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rainstorms are a 'mixed blessing' for California firefighters
Might grow breasts that included an eighty mile per hour wind gusts calls tails in Southern California beach umbrellas were sent flying in Santa Barbara. The storms and trees and power lines and flooded streets. No injuries. Reports that what weather is helping crews get a handle on the largest wildfire in the history of Los Angeles. The lots in a fire has burned more than 7000. Acres and destroyed at least four homes. Fire officials say there's no active fire left but they do warn that high winds could started up again. Over Montana mandatory evacuation notices have been issued for at least seventy Holmes families in the city of planes are being threatened by sheep gap fire. The wildfire has doubled in size since Saturday to nearly 101000 acres at least twenty wild fires affecting more than a half a million acres are burning. Throughout the state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49623765,"title":"Rainstorms are a 'mixed blessing' for California firefighters","duration":"0:53","description":"Some residents in southern California are returning to their homes.","url":"/US/video/rainstorms-mixed-blessing-california-firefighters-49623765","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.