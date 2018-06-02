Rapper's surprise leaves students screaming with delight

Drake visited Miami Senior High School in Miami, Florida, to film a music video.
Transcript for Rapper's surprise leaves students screaming with delight
That's international superstar great making a surprise visit to Miami senior high if film a music video for his. God's plan option argument own. Right here we see whom coming up boxer and I air bison Beers. Capital snapped that. New he would make an attic dime owed to eight media. But Drake didn't stop with the video he also announced that he is donating or in new uniforms to school. Making Miami senior the first ever school fully outfitted by break. W ones. Still the latitude bagging a hospital I'm gonna come out in. You know the good thing as a good sign you know how you gonna do. Eggs at them. 7000 offerings those.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

