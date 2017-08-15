Transcript for 4 recent times Confederate symbols led to controversy

By Nationalists stormed the university of Virginia's campus Friday night protesting plans and the statue of confederate general Robert eat lean. Okay. Lawyer. The pilots only escalated Saturday chaos streets as demonstrators clashed counter protesters. Dumped. A state. We lost three loves the sweet gay and we certainly have regrets it was a tragic. Tragic week here where nineteen people injured. A bloody 24 hours protests in the wake up at Virginia Tech also breaking out in North Carolina for people took down a statue of a confederate soldier. In front of big bull Durham county courthouse. The chorus of calls and heating them crescendo with increased demands to remove this contentious symbol what south Carolina State Capitol. Grandma. But just fine Britney news of pulling off what so many have known to man do. That's planning while an integral part of our cat. Who does not represent in the future needs time to move the flag from the capitol grounds. Such crowds cheering as a crane took down a statue of confederate general Robert neatly it's the fourth. And final civil war era statue and asked again to come down there are some sun April. The City Council and Orleans voting to remove the statues so they voted in 2015. And marking a nationwide debate some saying in the center members and slavery and in just as others saying that they have. Historical value can.

