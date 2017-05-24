-
Now Playing: Funnel cloud spotted off Tybee Island, Georgia
-
Now Playing: Killer whales charge toward blue whale off California coast
-
Now Playing: Recovering addict reunifies with four-year-old son
-
Now Playing: Foster parent shortage dire as heroin overdoses rise
-
Now Playing: Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Mulvaney says previous administrations spent 'too much of your money on climate change'
-
Now Playing: Tampa man arrested for allegedly killing roommates who he felt disrespected his Muslim faith
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale wanders into Southern California harbor
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared for Indiana county hit by flooding
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared for Indiana county hit by flooding
-
Now Playing: Father of teen killed in Times Square writes letter to daughter
-
Now Playing: St. Louis 6-year-old calls for an end to violence in viral Facebook post
-
Now Playing: Times Square crash suspect arraigned on charges of murder, vehicular homicide
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm in Colorado in May
-
Now Playing: Incredible lightning storm in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on flight to Honolulu
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse shows cloud inversion in Grand Canyon
-
Now Playing: Tornado survivor gets hospital reunion with lost dogs
-
Now Playing: Yale dean placed on leave after 'white trash' comment
-
Now Playing: Boy, 6, found dead in stolen car