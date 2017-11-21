Refugee teen killed in Kansas City, Kansas, laundromat

More
Family and friends of the beloved refugee who was mysteriously killed at a Kansas City, Kansas, laundromat want answers and justice.
1:21 | 11/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Refugee teen killed in Kansas City, Kansas, laundromat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51305956,"title":"Refugee teen killed in Kansas City, Kansas, laundromat","duration":"1:21","description":"Family and friends of the beloved refugee who was mysteriously killed at a Kansas City, Kansas, laundromat want answers and justice.","url":"/US/video/refugee-teen-killed-kansas-city-kansas-laundromat-51305956","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.