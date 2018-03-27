Remains of 10-year-old boy missing since 2016 found in Arizona desert: Police

The remains were found in a desert area that used to be underwater, police said.
0:44 | 03/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Remains of 10-year-old boy missing since 2016 found in Arizona desert: Police
An early morning hours of July 18 201610. Year old Jesse Wilson disappeared from his family home in Sundance and neighborhood iPad. Approximately two weeks ago march 8 2018. I eat municipal employee discovered what appeared to be partial human skeletal remains in Erie that's the route 85. And brought road and up. These remains were collected and submitted for forensic analysis. And hopes of establishing a positive identification. It is with great sadness. That we need to announce that those remains have been identified as tenure testicles. This will be on the investigation. We do have several remains out they were scattered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

