Transcript for Remains of 1 of 4 missing Pennsylvania men found, says district attorney

Begin with breaking news investigators say human remains have been found in the search for four missing men near Philadelphia. Under lights and tense investigators have been on the scene all night long cadaver dogs took investigators so psyched on a farm. We're the human remains were buried in a hole that's more than twelve feet deep one of the bodies in the grave was that at dean Fina Chara. We get more now from ABC's Ginny Norman. A grisly twist in the mysterious case of four young men who vanished near Philadelphia. Overnight investigators announcing they've found at least one of them. Very very sad to say. That we can now I better buy. Gave the notes yeah RO nineteen years old of middle tell. As one of the people. That was down buried in that very. The person of interest twenty year old Cosmo DiNardo posted bail on an unrelated weapons charged and was out of jail less than 24 hours before he was re arrested. DiNardo was charged with stealing and trying to sell 21 year old Thomas meals car after authorities found the car in a garage on DiNardo is family's property. With Rios diabetes medications still inside. Neo nineteen year old Jimmy Patrick 22 year old mark Sturgis in nineteen year old dean you know GRO old disappeared last week. In the search continues for three of them. There are additional humor remains inside that grave or not done yet. A neighbor says she heard gunfire on the DiNardo property on Saturday all sudden we heard. This very very loud boom boom boom we heard it we felt that. It was violent. Investigators have been combing through the family's farm for days sifting through soil digging up concrete and using a backhoe to search a roughly ninety acre area. Even bringing in cadaver dogs before making that horrifying discovery. Those dogs could smell. These four boys twelve and a half feet below the Guerrero. A judge set -- road Arco's bail at five million dollars cash saying it must be paid in full. And calling it the highest bailed she's ever set diet and Candice. Such a sad scene there overnight thank you DNA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.