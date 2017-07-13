-
Now Playing: Police find remains of 1 of 4 missing Pennsylvania men
-
Now Playing: Storms bring flooding, hail to Midwest and Northeast
-
Now Playing: Remains of 1 of 4 missing Pennsylvania men found, says district attorney
-
Now Playing: Human remains found in search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men
-
Now Playing: Dog swims through floodwaters to retrieve toy in backyard
-
Now Playing: Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub born at the National Zoo
-
Now Playing: Mystery shoppers go undercover
-
Now Playing: Person of interest arrested in mysterious disappearance of four men in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: New footage shows fatal beating of American in Greece
-
Now Playing: Fire knocks out power to part of Boston's mass transit system
-
Now Playing: Elementary school children make Broadway debut
-
Now Playing: Dog leaps into floodwaters to retrieve toy
-
Now Playing: Frightening tornado caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Suspect proposes to woman while in handcuffs
-
Now Playing: High-speed chase caught on police dashcam
-
Now Playing: NYC launches $32 million plan to reduce rat population
-
Now Playing: Flash floods hit northern suburbs of Chicago
-
Now Playing: Suspect in disappearances of 4 young men arrested for 2nd time
-
Now Playing: 'Insomni-Hacks': Flourless banana oat pancakes
-
Now Playing: Man belts out national anthem over intercom at Wal-Mart