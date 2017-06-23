Transcript for Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy level local liquor store and auto center

I'm stable since nominee and we are live in Fairfield Alabama where this town is waking up this morning. To a tornado and its aftermath I'm standing in front of what used to be an ABC liquor store that took a direct hit. You can see over there. Jaron of you can see this over here the on the with the aisle they're all still standing there. Behind that I held a clutch rode the shops. The sweet liquors those are all still standing. But look at. The lovely Berber. City. All out the mess. Torn apart we're told that all of this is a total loss I see a bottle of wood for select over there. There's also people out here this morning we're now working sort of clear all of this away. They're not letting anyone touch this. They're telling us that all of this will be destroyed all of the slick will be destroyed. Thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of liquor there will be destroyed that was here. The tornado came suddenly it hit in the middle of the afternoon yesterday. There were people inside the store and they were people inside the other stores that we're gonna show you here in the second. A number of people were hurt we're told that three to four people were hurt but luckily no one was killed in the storm despite what you can see. We now know that it with an EF two tornado that hit this town. With wind speeds of up to a 120. Miles an hour there were tornadoes moving through this park of Alabama yesterday. And then there were tornado warnings in Georgia is well none of those tornadoes. Rock in the way that. That we see what would happen here that were reported tornadoes and and other places of course heavy rain from tropical storm Cindy which is where all of this comes from. Tropical storm Cindy which made landfall along the Gulf Coast is still currently. Pouring rain on neighborhoods or neighborhoods across the Gulf Coast that are still flooded. You hear out of here let's take a look. That's the sound of the become bloated. Truck that they're going to use. Two come in and clear some of this is today. Try to you know clear this liquor store again this Flickr source just one of a couple places that was hit. Mom it's gonna take them a bit to a fourth you know clear all of this. We expect that they'll be here all day carting away bottles of liquor and again they tell us that they're going to destroy it. Which really just looks like crying shame. Bombs. Here we are you conceded there actually began that the powers out there we go. Powers out. In this neighborhood. They're asking people to stay away while they do this work the roads are blocked. Just looks so awful. And are trying to keep you know families away from this neighborhood because of this. But let's take a look so we're gonna conduct of its. Behind me over here is what used to be an oil service station. You can see that the winds were not enough to basically tear this place and to this was part of a wall. That looks to be like an oil Fryer or something like that is also a KFC. That was on the other side of this. That was also torn apart. And I think I saw something here from the KFC what was it. Yeah they're little items here. This might be. Is that this side that's likely won't like it might be from the from the oil. Service station. And maybe there was someone's office that was. Definitely see the power steering fluid. So there really didn't visit. This year. And I just know we're all this is no. How hard to see if they're just sort of it's mostly it up. Seeing here. Looks like they're. I think they just sort of clearing up half vulnerable on the on the on the floor that place. Hard to tell. You know this is the strange thing about some of these storms. If you look where they're working right now of course everything sort of torn apart. But to the left you see then I'll. It looks like it's got the you know the mixers. Bloody Mary mixes in the Margarita mixes those are still standing there just like they were yesterday before the storm. But somehow the rest of the store. Is a total disaster. You know it just doesn't make sense now he's. You know some things are completely messed up and others. As if nothing happened. So looks like they're still working here. I want you to look over here take a look there. This looks to be like where the shop was. There's some tires. Today's. I was gonna say this was a new tire but it's not it's got it's tire they clearly they explore it was a new tire that was. Destroyed in the storm. Yeah that looks like it might be new. They're new tire. This is weird I don't know if you can get you probably stuck. There is. There's a lot over here. There's a stop sign. That got knocked over the couple cars that are trapped in there. Looks like the roof fell down. Over the service center there were vehicle were inside that we're you to. And you can practically walk on to it. But it's gonna take a bit of course to clean all of this up. It is a blessing. That no one was killed here again two three to four people were hurt. In this in this in this. Damage. There were pictures of debris flying people could see it from nearly a mile away. It certainly hear the sirens it was a terrifying day people without power there are still sells to people without power this morning. And the cleanup of course for many of these families begins today. On Stevenson Tommy we are live in Fairfield Alabama.

