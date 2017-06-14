Transcript for Rep. Costello: 'I would've been right in the line of fire'

Mary Bruce if congress with a seller living. Yes George he has and thank you we are joined met with congressman presto Pennsylvania you were supposed to be there at that practice this morning. I miss my house I carpool with Brad when struck who actually was the one who put the helped out with Christie's police on the field. And we have a rule 6 AM to from there we go from not I'll find another ride. I walked out the longworth office building at 602 I texted him and Rodney Davis who's the catcher on the team and who also is part of our carpal. And they said they just left. So I went back to the house gym and was waiting for another ride to see if somebody else another member was leaving. By 618 no one was down there which is unusual does have always been able to hitch another ride. And so it's 618 hours a cat's gonna be too late to get another writes about a twenty minute drive to that the baseball park. And just went and got ready for work went up to my office and was reading when I heard on the television that. Baseball practice shooting congress and I looked up and it was the baseball field that we practice that and that I thoughts. Last summer was like I'm I was keeps seeing something or hearing something wrong. And then I'd heard about Steve and and then ever since then it's just been a whirlwind of selfishly thinking about how could have been me in how bad it could abandon but then I get back to the really important thing which is. I know those five people they're good people they work hard. And their families and how much worse it could have been for more people and now. Knowing what I know I'm just grateful that they're all going to be okay and that their families. Know they're going to be okay. And we're talking when he first walked up here about how this city seems to be hitting you in waves as the status moment related to sink in. Given the timing of all of this for you especially well I think I go back and forth I mean I'm sure how probably tear up the tension within the next hour when I think about what how worse it could a banner. You know my family being without me in other members families something happening to them I mean that's mean was that close. And where I would've then would have been right in the line of fire and I would have been there. Given where I mean I'm shortstop Steve a second base. But then I also think about to abandon their famine in my life has beside herself my mom's beside herself and then I think like well what about. The life of Steve Liesman about the wife of that skies security detail what they think and whether kids think it. And that's that's when that's what really kitchen and you realize like it doesn't matter that I was almost there if they were there and they did experience that and seeing that. What happened even hearing what happened is it's traumatic just hearing about it design. I know exactly. It where he was what trees he was behind and it hadn't been even worse for members that were there. And we understand now it seems that the shooter may have had some political motivations when you the more you learn about the shooter what do you think. The fact that he was going up to some of your your colleagues in fact right before it seems an asking if they were Republicans or Democrats playing on that field. Well. We're in. I have a public responsibility. As says every member of congress. Americans. Rightly. Identified with one political party or another or neither increasingly neither. And sometimes. People feel the Democrats are better a Republicans are bad. And we forget that we're human beings that we a fast that we want what's best for everyone wants what's best for you and your family even if you disagree with me or I may disagree with you. And sometimes that stuff gets lost in the shuffle and we are at a moment in time where our political culture is very toxic. And I think that my responsibility. Always has to lower the temperature. Try and bring back more civility. And if somebody attacks me word certainly makes it about me or is mean. I can do one of three things I can ignore it I can be mean back or I can try and informed that person that I'm working hard you might disagree with me that I care about you even if you may not even if you may disagree with me and I think that's the message.

