Transcript for Rep. Davis: Shooting suspect's photo 'makes him nauseous'

Waiting for a pitch. One came and I heard a loud noise and I thought was a construction site dropping their large piece of metal and then the next thing I heard was run he's got a gun. And I took off went into the dugout. Dove in on top of some others and then eventually dispersed out of there to even safer areas. We did you realize we've heard some of your colleagues say they heard a pop they heard a loud noise but it didn't immediately register. Military and again I thought it was a construction site that dropped him very large piece of metal. And until somebody said run he's got again I was in the batter's box. And just introduce your ears are worth congressman Davis here and help us understand. The response when did you notice that it what had happened to some of your colleagues did you see that ended leader's release have been injured. I saw a leader's police was. Out any outfielder. When I left the dugout and they took cover. Further away from the field. I'm so glad I just heard the news that he's come out of surgery. Got. What a blessing. But I saw another former staffer down another gunshot wound. Silent the dugout and and again moved further away from the field but I also saw the bravery the brave route to capitol police officers. It engages shooter. Then save the lives of every single person there. Meet with their bravery their the true heroes they're part of Steve's police is details and I know one of them got shot maybe both of them did I don't know that yet. But it without them there this would've been a massacre of major proportions of innocent. Men women and children at a park that is very peaceful at 6:30 in the morning when we go out there. You know without the leadership's. Security that this would have been a very different situation does it make you reconsider the kind of security that you. Travel with the kind of security that it may be should be present when their groups that of lawmakers together of course as we move forward those are concerns that. I probably wouldn't have taken into consideration before. But for the rest of my life I will. During change your habits you think. It's it's it's about being aware and understanding that you never want to be put in that situation again but let's let this tragedy. Let's let this tragedy. It brings together as Americans and realize that the political rhetoric in the rhetorical hate speech we see. The news media and BC. Our social media. Let's come together it's Americans we agree Republicans like me and Democrats are here in Washington over almost every issue we deal with just a few feet away from us on the house floor. Let's make sure that we report on those agreements in let's make sure we talk about. Where America should come together we can have policy differences reason I'm here today is to say our policy differences matter but because of what makes America great. We can elect an un elect our leaders we don't. Have to we'll have to resort to violence and let's come together and make America. Make America learned from this tragedy. Speaking of coming together that's in many ways that put this baseball game is all about. You know really it's actually capture. For some of the most fun I have is showing with my colleagues who are Democrats and coming up to bat and and that's allowed me to make great friendships. With with people of all parties out here. And that's what our forefathers designed our country to be and and designed this institution that I serve and to do. And it seems as though they hate. Just over political differences has ratcheted up to where it becomes entertainment value and that hats to stop. And we need to come together Republicans and Democrats to make it stop I was asked earlier this is America's breaking point on a hateful rhetoric it's my breaking point. I'm gonna do everything I came to make it stop. We just that I had showed you a photo of the man has been identified as the shooter city you have never seen him before. Never seen before and he reports he's from my home state. It makes me nauseous. Would you like him to know today from you what's your message to him. We are the greatest country in the history of the world we have freedoms. That many on this club wish they would have. And you took those freedoms and tried to take lives and he didn't succeed. And there's there's there's a warm place in hell for hit. And I Davis thank you so much for joining us really appreciate it thank you for sharing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.