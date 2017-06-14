Transcript for Rep. DeSantis remembers a person asking about party affiliation of the game

Iran Desantis Carson on sentences at the field. As well today congressman thank you for joining us today as well and ended forgive me but II believe that you actually had left the practice a little early. Yes so we I was actually fielding ground ball that third Jeff Duncan from South Carolina with its short. Speed was its back and basically it all hit already other guys were hitting. In Jeff and I just put it together you know could be he traffic's terrible we said hey this is get on the road so we get back to the hill. That was probably. Five minutes ten minutes of for the shot started as we went to our car. There was an individual. Middle aged Caucasian male. Then asked you don't pay you go. That is that Republicans Democrats you know what we're like Republicans any kind of turn and went towards the field. So I passed along that description of the capitol police Jeff has but as soon as we saw the news we both hobby together and said. Was that guy that confronted it was just an odd confrontation with some of these things he just kind of put it clicks and that we both provided that but this is a wide open field I mean that the community field. People can go up they can that the bleachers they're just like picnic table tight bleachers. Him on the third base side we all use the first base dugout. So all of coaches staff our equipment is all the first base. Third base side it's just kind of wide open. You use the word confronted what was his manner. It was it was just weird we were in the car. And he kind of like walked over to us and and enact that that. Yet I guess we didn't think he was convicted dated even if the same guy we don't know that was wearing a blue shirt. You know why I I I think he was but I'm not a 100% sure it was I kind of far more from. Just. Because I was in the backseat of the car by that he can't possibly Japanese in the passenger sides. But it was just the type it paying any kind of think about that he struck and then it's see that this happened Jeff and I both called the together. And said man we got to pass along that descriptions so there's not a lot I mean George this this is in the community say you do have people walk their dogs and an all this other stuff so it's not like there's never anybody there. But there's definitely not that many people who would actually be kind of been my that stands or anything like that who Warren and it's Steve was not fair. As a member of the leadership he gets this security economic that he was not fair that you would add all of this to happen in congress members and there would not have been anybody on heated could've response. Would have been noted then just terrific one other thing did the shooters also destroyed some went. We've it was dark haired did you get a look at his hair remember. Well look got a gentleman they did they came to did have dark hair I don't know get out of of this same guy protested that gentleman had started here yes quite occasion male with dark here. And these late forties early fifties that correct. That that does match the other descriptions we've heard so far but of course we can't know for sure what else have you been able to hear from other members of congress since you've left. Well we. Everything I've heard from Friday sources is that the whip is obviously injured fact that he's got yet got to pull through which is obviously relief. We think this same with that this. The staff. And and with with congressman William and so you know obviously that act very very important I think for us and were all adamant that the Eagles make sure that these. Guys pull through did you assist the rank and file member member of congress what kind of security briefings you get have a will would would you learn about how you're. You should hand yourself which you should what should be keeping you should be careful about. You know it's situation in Georgia our security briefings are much more focused on when you're in your district because the ideas and were on the hill. If word and office buildings or in the capital bill thing you have the capital believe that people are coming go to our office says it's gotta go through the fact that thermometers and so. He usually you keep you guys to do a town hall you're gonna do something like beds here the best practices here's what you need to be doing first security. So we've done that on on various town hall the local law enforcement will work with us but that's kind out. There there's way more security and appear then there is in the district now the baseball thing it's kind of it's kind of a fluke we all just show up and and there would have been Europe's security had Steve not been there and that's just something that we've been doing for years. But it but this play in any you've been practicing at this field for years so it is possible that someone new. The G that you all day have been been regular egg donor. Solidly without question I mean and not only that if you were just passing by. It is it you come a lot of guys that are in there at their fifties and sixties he DDT and security when school leases there. Those are clearly not just like that the community use. Baseball or anything like that it is it is something that would obviously be different. For somebody that looking by that would be that difficult to put two and two together even if you do nothing about it previously. Congress and run to send us thanks very much for joining us.

