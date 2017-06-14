Transcript for Rep. Jack Bergman describes shooting at Virginia park

We have congressman Jack Bergman. On the phone right now also a member of congress who who is on the scene that they congress and what can you tell us about what you saw. Well good morning you know it spent forty years in the Marines not the first time I heard gunfire. And standing by the bad engaged the first. Brown. Rang out. Everybody got a lesson that another one game following it shortly thereafter and we knew Israel everybody just started this scramble but from my perspective. Standing right by the batting cage area where the gunfire came from. I get of the non marine low crawl and got behind the first base dugout dead to seek I urge depth. And an agreeable to see the shooter. No Bieber sitting behind the third base dugout the only people what would've probably had a chance to see him. Would have been no standing outside third base shortstop but field or second base as he was at an angle where he was shielded from anybody. That was on the from home plate that first base side at what we're initially. And do we've heard from him from senator Paula and others who said that. Do you lose in the shape for a wild anywhere from five to ten minutes. Fairly unless we'll clearly get awful lot around us. Well he was deputy prison it was concealed it was moving around you visit it appeared as though he's moving. Down the third base line if you well he was outside the chain link fence at those gates are locked. And he was moving toward the backed up so don't progress through it sought cover. Behind that first base dugout. Got around the end and got into the bird base dugout because it's about what at least about you know what the route that that point he had. Which releases security team what it gauging they were coming from. Behind the first base dugout where there their vehicle parked outside they were engaging government. When it was all over he was down on kinda behind home plate if you will outside. Called the backstop outside. You see was moving a fair amount was he frantic methodical seem like he knew he was doing. Are you couldn't tell. Couldn't tell because I didn't get I thought it was thought it was down. Thank you needed this decision on a national thing to be happen and and each of baseball. In practice how's everybody doing and really contacting other members others and others who are on the scene. Yeah I mean you know this is does this is. If you will decide the kind. Experience that puts people most people into some. Lower or mid level of shock. Because you're observing this you're actually actually part of it. And now it's the the value Europe be of the group there's no word yet on a bus heading back there are about football and it they're cannon house office building parking lot here. But were. It's the good safety and security of the group and the sheriff have the experience I believe will help everybody get through this. Well thank you thank goodness for that before I let you good you know anything else about the condition of the others who were shot. You know I. I I do not I saw I let I would look what it's of their replied tourniquet. And I thought the officer who it says she took the got the lower leg but. That's about all I know that they evaded those two will survive that no problems. Well customer general grad you are okay.

