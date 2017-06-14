Transcript for Rep. Palazzo says they're 'in a state of shock' over shooting

On the phone now congressman Steve allows up. Congressman you are not the practice this morning is supposed to meet every you have spoken to members who were. I didn't address correct. Had a previous engagement on the calendar. I was. Going to be at practice this morning but I I have had opportunities office my colleagues and I do that they have me is this. You we are shocked. The mood is very somber and they're just you know it general state of disbelief that this is actually have. Yes this is just sits is such a scary thing that it could have happened and actually so fortunate. For the members they're so far we're hearing that Steve sleaze and others are Gartner and likely to be. OK but had his security detail not been there this could've been far worse. Yet no doubt about it George if it was at first these police. Not be in there. An army RV unit alleged friends via its you have he let mayor does. Security detail would have been there and there have been not then stand in between members staff innocent bystanders. In this gunman it could have been her horrific. Seen in them I'm just praying to god that the of the capitol police. Our heroes. Were there today. Hey you all as members of congress mean being given any kind of warnings. Recently for incidents like this any kind of increased. Concern are not really. No. You do be it being hit. And I haven't seen any security alerts. You know when we travel in these public events in the district you mean it just becomes second nature of this. We try to alert art law enforcement partners in the communities. The team you never expect this to happen. The year it's always. And it happens to the other guy. They appear mean you were in Washington DC every one of the safest places on earth it. You know over so. Capitol police officer almost on every corner. And you're out in this suburb Virginia play in baseball. 7:30 in the morning. In and shooter covered her husband does start to open in farming these people never expect that but it I guess. You gotta be vigilant and yet it be aware of your situation. You know in our jobs that I actually becoming extremely dangerous we've just got to be a way here. Of our surroundings and take precautions to protect our families our staff and ourselves. Well said congressman thanks for joining us Marie Carson steeple so.

