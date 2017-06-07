Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after undergoing surgery to manage infection

The House majority whip was shot on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia.
0:15 | 07/06/17

Transcript for Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after undergoing surgery to manage infection
There is an update tonight involving the congressman who was shot at the congressional baseball practice Steve's Kelis. He remains hospitalized but tonight doctors have moved him back into intensive care over concerns about possible infection. He underwent more surgery today he's now listed in serious condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48487168,"title":"Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after undergoing surgery to manage infection","duration":"0:15","description":"The House majority whip was shot on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia. ","url":"/US/video/rep-steve-scalise-remains-condition-undergoing-surgery-manage-48487168","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
