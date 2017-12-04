New report finds potentially dangerous conditions at VA hospital in DC

More
The agency's chief watchdog has launched an investigation surrounding problems with equipment and supplies.
0:33 | 04/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New report finds potentially dangerous conditions at VA hospital in DC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46763766,"title":"New report finds potentially dangerous conditions at VA hospital in DC","duration":"0:33","description":"The agency's chief watchdog has launched an investigation surrounding problems with equipment and supplies.","url":"/US/video/report-finds-potentially-dangerous-conditions-va-hospital-dc-46763766","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.