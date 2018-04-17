2 rescued cubs stranded after mother bear was killed are gaining weight, recovering

More
Both cubs -- a male and a female -- each weighed approximately 4 pounds, the release said.
1:00 | 04/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 rescued cubs stranded after mother bear was killed are gaining weight, recovering
And. And. I. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54538608,"title":"2 rescued cubs stranded after mother bear was killed are gaining weight, recovering","duration":"1:00","description":"Both cubs -- a male and a female -- each weighed approximately 4 pounds, the release said. ","url":"/US/video/rescued-cubs-stranded-mother-bear-killed-gaining-weight-54538608","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.