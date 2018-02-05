Residents in Florida neighborhood evacuated due to massive sinkholes

More
At least 12 sinkholes have been reported in the Wynchase neighborhood of Ocala.
1:07 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Residents in Florida neighborhood evacuated due to massive sinkholes
Frustration. Anger and fear are you really Rihanna really scary as sink holes continue to open now in Marion Penders Ocala subdivision. The two most recent ones just steps from her door my husband's. You know driving a rating he told me up the road this kind of soft freight there and then later that Fayette that's in the sinkhole opened up so how did you think he'd be driving in your neighborhood and then. Klebanov in her car. Do you technical engineers worked diligently all day securing and testing all the holes the city engineer counts at least twelve. Eight families were forced to evacuate while more. It's had a bag ready in case they say you need to evacuate we can just got out Henderson as the homeowners association has been updating every one via a phone app. The latest news if all point seven. I it. And whatnot and she apparently working on Saturday and then returned Monday that testing should be completed next week the FD continued saying a report with suggested solutions should be available by the end of this week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54874869,"title":"Residents in Florida neighborhood evacuated due to massive sinkholes","duration":"1:07","description":"At least 12 sinkholes have been reported in the Wynchase neighborhood of Ocala.","url":"/US/video/residents-florida-neighborhood-evacuated-due-massive-sinkholes-54874869","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.